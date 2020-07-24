Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Photo: APIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Photo: AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-India tensions: will New Delhi play the Taiwan and Tibet card in its face off with Beijing?

  • First there was a deadly clash in the Himalayas, then New Delhi set its sights on TikTok. Are Taiwan and Tibet next on India’s agenda with China?
  • Border dispute means New Delhi no longer needs to hold off on diplomatic relationship out of fear of upsetting Beijing, observers say
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Photo: APIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Photo: AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE