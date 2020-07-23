A protest against the new anti-terrorism law at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPAA protest against the new anti-terrorism law at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
Criticising China could be ‘terrorism’ under Philippines’ anti-terror law, warn retired Supreme Court justices

  • Retired Supreme Court justices Conchita Carpio-Morales and Antonio Carpio and scholar Jay Batongbacal file petition against Duterte’s Anti-Terrorism Act
  • They say controversial law is so vague it could even be used to censure their criticisms of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea
Alan Robles
Updated: 8:27pm, 23 Jul, 2020

A protest against the new anti-terrorism law at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
