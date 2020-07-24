Malaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: ReutersMalaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia to amend video licence law, clarifying that social media users exempt

  • On Thursday, communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said all video production must be licensed, causing confusion for TikTok users
  • But his latest comments do not state whether media agencies need licences, amid a row with Al-Jazeera over a documentary on migrant workers
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: ReutersMalaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE