Malaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia to amend video licence law, clarifying that social media users exempt
- On Thursday, communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said all video production must be licensed, causing confusion for TikTok users
- But his latest comments do not state whether media agencies need licences, amid a row with Al-Jazeera over a documentary on migrant workers
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah has affirmed that social media users are free to produce and upload videos without the need for a licence, a day after implying they would need official licences. Photo: Reuters