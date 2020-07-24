An Indonesian anti-terror team during an anti-terror drill in Jakarta in April 2019. Photo: EPAAn Indonesian anti-terror team during an anti-terror drill in Jakarta in April 2019. Photo: EPA
An Indonesian anti-terror team during an anti-terror drill in Jakarta in April 2019. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US-China tensions heighten terror threat in Indonesia, experts warn

  • The focus on Beijing’s treatment of Uygur Muslims, and the expansion of its investment in Indonesia, are tapping into negativity towards the Chinese
  • With fake news on the spread of communism also gaining traction, analysts warn that these fault lines are at risk of being exploited by terror groups
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 8:16pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indonesian anti-terror team during an anti-terror drill in Jakarta in April 2019. Photo: EPAAn Indonesian anti-terror team during an anti-terror drill in Jakarta in April 2019. Photo: EPA
An Indonesian anti-terror team during an anti-terror drill in Jakarta in April 2019. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE