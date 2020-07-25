People sit near the Merlion statue in Singapore. After Jun Wei Yeo, pleaded guilty in the US to working for Chinese intelligence, Singaporeans have taken to social media to discuss the ramifications for the city state. Photo: AFP
Singapore reputation concerns after Jun Wei Yeo admits being Chinese spy in US
- The Singapore citizen, also known as Dickson Yeo, pleaded guilty in Washington to operating illegally as a foreign agent for Chinese intelligence
- Former Singapore official Bilahari Kausikan joined online discussions on the topic, saying ‘one fool like this can get all Singaporeans suspected’
