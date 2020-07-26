Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will hear the verdict in his trial, involving seven of the 42 criminal charges he is facing over his alleged role in the looting of Malaysia’s 1MDB state fund. Photo: AP
Will verdict in Najib’s first 1MDB trial trip up Malaysia snap election contenders?
- A guilty verdict on Tuesday would end former PM Najib Razak’s campaign to rehabilitate his image and make a bid for his old job, says an analyst
- A not guilty ruling may strengthen the formerly ruling Umno party, but that may not be good news for PM Muhyiddin Yassin
Topic | Malaysia
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will hear the verdict in his trial, involving seven of the 42 criminal charges he is facing over his alleged role in the looting of Malaysia’s 1MDB state fund. Photo: AP