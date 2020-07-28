Popular Chinese apps such as TikTok have been cited by US authorities as potential security risks, as allies are reportedly urged to join the US in banning them. Photo: DPA
Is US pressuring allies like Japan to ban Chinese technology and apps like TikTok?
- Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reports Washington is set to ask Tokyo and allies to join it in taking a hard line on Chinese technology firms such as Huawei
- This comes after India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, and Australia scrutinises the app for foreign interference and data privacy risks
Topic | Japan
Popular Chinese apps such as TikTok have been cited by US authorities as potential security risks, as allies are reportedly urged to join the US in banning them. Photo: DPA