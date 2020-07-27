Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was the PhD adviser of Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who has admitted spying for China.Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was the PhD adviser of Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who has admitted spying for China.
Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was the PhD adviser of Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who has admitted spying for China.
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Nonsense’: Chinese-American academic Huang Jing denies recruiting Singaporean Jun Wei Yeo as a spy

  • Huang Jing – now a professor in Beijing – says claims by retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan are ‘unreasonable’ and demands he prove or retract them
  • Huang, who supervised Jun Wei Yeo at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, was banned from the city state in 2017
Topic |   Espionage
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:47pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was the PhD adviser of Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who has admitted spying for China.Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was the PhD adviser of Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who has admitted spying for China.
Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was the PhD adviser of Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who has admitted spying for China.
READ FULL ARTICLE