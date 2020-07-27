Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address. Photo: AP
Duterte seeks Chinese coronavirus vaccine, rules out US bases in Philippines
- ‘I made a plea to Xi Jinping. Can we be one of the first to have it … or can we buy it?’, says Duterte in State of the Nation Address
- He rules out confronting Beijing in the South China Sea as ‘China is in possession of the property’
