Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Najib 1MDB trial: Malaysia’s former PM found guilty of all 7 counts in first graft case

  • Najib, who suffered a landmark election defeat in 2018, could spend decades behind bars if he loses his appeal
  • The charges related to Najib’s role in some US$4.5 billion being looted from a state investment fund and siphoned through his personal accounts
Topic |   Najib Razak
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 1:02pm, 28 Jul, 2020

