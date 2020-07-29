A Vietnamese coastguard crewman looks out to sea as Chinese vessels are seen in the distance. The US has promised to assist Vietnam fend off illegal intrusion, but Hanoi remains cautious. Photo: ReutersA Vietnamese coastguard crewman looks out to sea as Chinese vessels are seen in the distance. The US has promised to assist Vietnam fend off illegal intrusion, but Hanoi remains cautious. Photo: Reuters
As US pledges help in South China Sea, Vietnam wary of antagonising Beijing

  • A recent US agreement with Vietnam to assist its fishing vessels against ‘illegal intimidation’ is unlikely to extend to military support at sea
  • While Vietnam opposes China’s moves in the waterway and may even take legal action, it has been cautious in its response to the US offer to help
Chris Humphrey
Chris Humphrey and Bac Pham

Updated: 7:15am, 29 Jul, 2020

