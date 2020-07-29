Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: dpa
Singapore PM Lee hopes US-China ties stabilise after election, says Hong Kong may reach ‘new normal’ with security law
- Lee told online forum that Asia depends on ‘stable US-China relations in order for us to have a secure and predictable environment’
- He also addressed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, security concerns about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei and the political unrest that has roiled Hong Kong
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: dpa