Facing time: Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court ahead of the guilty verdict in his first 1MDB trial. Photo: AFP
Najib’s 1MDB conviction: will former Malaysian PM’s Umno party stand by him?
- The disgraced leader has been sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined nearly US$50 million, but he plans to appeal and still has considerable political support
- Some of the party’s heavyweights are sticking by their man, bringing into question their support for the government of Muhyiddin Yassin
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
