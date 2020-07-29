Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak posted this picture of himself eating the popular Super Ring snack in May, in an apparent dig at rival politicians. Photo: Facebook
In Malaysia, Najib’s cheesy Super Ring jibe comes back to bite him after 1MDB verdict
- Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who was convicted of corruption on Tuesday, trolled rivals with a picture of himself eating the snack in May
- Super Ring started trending in Malaysia after his guilty verdict, with opposition politicians posing with it to show their satisfaction
