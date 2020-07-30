Australian and Japanese forces joined the US Navy for recent exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: HandoutAustralian and Japanese forces joined the US Navy for recent exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
Must Australia choose between trade with China and siding with US on Hong Kong, South China Sea?

  • Canberra has signalled it will not join Washington in a new cold war with Beijing – sceptics wonder if it has any alternative
  • Australia is one of America’s staunchest security allies, but alienating its largest trade partner would cost it dear
Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jul, 2020

