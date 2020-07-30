Robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced electronics and chemicals are among the areas in which Japan is concerned about foreign efforts to obtain proprietary information. Photo: Bloomberg
China and North Korea: the reasons for Japan’s tighter rules for access to tech at universities?
- Tokyo plans to make overseas researchers dealing with sensitive technology divulge their funding sources, and more thoroughly vet students from abroad
- It has not named which countries are being targeted by the regulations, but experts say there are concerns over data theft by Beijing and Pyongyang
Topic | Japan
