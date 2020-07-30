Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a ceremony held on the causeway between the two countries to mark the renewal of an agreement on the Rapid Transit System metro link. Photo: Kenali Johor Jom / FacebookMalaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a ceremony held on the causeway between the two countries to mark the renewal of an agreement on the Rapid Transit System metro link. Photo: Kenali Johor Jom / Facebook
Stalled Malaysia-Singapore metro link gets fresh push as ties thaw post-Mahathir

  • Resumption of the US$880 million project comes as the countries’ bilateral ties have stabilised under Malaysia’s new prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin
  • Under the new pact, the RTS link is expected to begin operations by the end of 2026 with a depot in Malaysia, instead of Singapore as originally agreed
Dewey SimBhavan Jaipragas
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 1:39pm, 30 Jul, 2020

