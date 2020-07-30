Shafie Apdal, head of the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) and Sabah’s chief minister, pictured earlier this month. Photo: BloombergShafie Apdal, head of the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) and Sabah’s chief minister, pictured earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Shafie Apdal, head of the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) and Sabah’s chief minister, pictured earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Sabah state calls snap election after exodus from ruling party

  • Sabah’s state government had been led by a party allied to the Pakatan Harapan coalition until a slew of elected representatives jumped ship
  • Meanwhile, Umno announced it would be leaving the ruling national Perikatan Nasional coalition to focus on its team-up with PAS
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 3:07pm, 30 Jul, 2020

