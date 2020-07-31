A British and a Chinese flag pictured at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFPA British and a Chinese flag pictured at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
A British and a Chinese flag pictured at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-UK ties: Britain told to balance ‘complacency and paranoia’ over Beijing by London think tank

  • In its report on ‘resetting’ UK-China engagement, the British Foreign Policy Group called for more understanding of China’s motivations
  • Viewing Beijing as committed to a ‘zero-sum game towards world domination’ lacks historical understanding of its concerns, it said
Topic |   Britain
John Power
John Power

Updated: 6:01pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A British and a Chinese flag pictured at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFPA British and a Chinese flag pictured at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
A British and a Chinese flag pictured at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE