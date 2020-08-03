A fishing boat travels along the Mekong River in the northeastern Thai province of Nong Khai. Photo: AFPA fishing boat travels along the Mekong River in the northeastern Thai province of Nong Khai. Photo: AFP
A fishing boat travels along the Mekong River in the northeastern Thai province of Nong Khai. Photo: AFP
The next US-China battleground: Chinese dams on the Mekong River?

  • Chinese dams on the Mekong have been blamed by some for the severe droughts suffered by downstream nations at the turn of the year
  • But conflicting research by US- and Chinese-backed groups suggests a battle of narratives to frame Beijing’s relations with its Southeast Asian neighbours
Topic |   China-Asean relations
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:04am, 3 Aug, 2020

