A protester wearing a boat-shaped hat shouts slogans against China’s incursions in the South China Sea. While Philippine diplomats work to strengthen relations with Beijing, there is strong anti-China sentiment among Filipinos. Photo: AP
In South China Sea, Philippines is stuck between a pebble and a hard place
- Manila and Beijing have agreed to disagree on the South China Sea, describing it as a ‘little pebble’ in the road to closer bilateral ties
- But this sentiment is not shared by many Filipinos, whose trust in China has fallen over this and other issues such as Pogos and the coronavirus
Topic | The Philippines
A protester wearing a boat-shaped hat shouts slogans against China’s incursions in the South China Sea. While Philippine diplomats work to strengthen relations with Beijing, there is strong anti-China sentiment among Filipinos. Photo: AP