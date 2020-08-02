A member of the Pakistani navy guards a ship carrying containers at the Gwadar port in 2016. Photo: AFP
Between the US and China, new trade roads lead to Afghanistan – and fierce competition
- The Beijing-Washington rivalry has extended to the war-torn country in the dash to build corridors linking Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East
- Caught in the mix are Iran, India and Pakistan, which are looking to balance their own ties to the great powers with the need for regional connectivity
Topic | US-China relations
