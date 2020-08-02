People in Tokyo take part in a protest against China on July 12, following the introduction of the national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: DPA
Japan MPs push for Hong Kong sanctions bill in wake of national security law
- The proposed bill enjoys cross-party support and is similar in scope to one introduced by the United States Congress in November
- Questions have been raised about Japan’s ability to enforce sanctions, however, amid suggestions any resulting law would largely be symbolic
