People in Tokyo take part in a protest against China on July 12, following the introduction of the national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: DPA
Japan MPs push for Hong Kong sanctions bill in wake of national security law

  • The proposed bill enjoys cross-party support and is similar in scope to one introduced by the United States Congress in November
  • Questions have been raised about Japan’s ability to enforce sanctions, however, amid suggestions any resulting law would largely be symbolic
Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:14am, 2 Aug, 2020

