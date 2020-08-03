A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the bonnet of an armoured Indian police vehicle during a May 2019 demonstration in Srinagar. Photo: AP
‘Can China help?’ In Kashmir, anti-India militancy and calls for self-rule continue
- It has been a year since New Delhi tightened control over the region to stamp out insurgency it says is fuelled by Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir
- But despite the abrogation of Article 370, separatist sentiment continues and some locals hope the India-China border conflict will help their cause
Topic | Kashmir
