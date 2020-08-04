Lee Chun-sik (centre), a victim of forced labour by Japan during its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Photo: AP
Japan warns of response if South Korean court seizes Nippon assets for forced labour compensation
- Seoul can begin seizing Nippon Steel’s local assets to pay wartime forced labour compensation to four South Koreans
- The case is one of many thorny issues in Japan and South Korean bilateral ties and will complicate Trump’s efforts to unite the allies against China
