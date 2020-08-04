Narendra Modi has been India’s prime minister since 2014, and was re-elected last year with a larger mandate. Photo: Reuters
India’s PM boosts Hindutva agenda with Ram temple ceremony amid coronavirus
- The Ayodhya temple event is on the first anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 that took away special rights for Muslim-majority Kashmir
- Narendra Modi’s presence at the event comes days after he attended a cabinet meeting with Covid-19 positive interior minister Amit Shah
Topic | India
