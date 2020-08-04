US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFP
Indonesia, Singapore stay neutral on US-China dispute despite Pompeo’s South China Sea outreach
- The US secretary of state called the Asean nations’ foreign ministers after Malaysia’s unusually strong rebuke last week of China’s ‘nine-dash line’
- Analysts say Singapore and Jakarta will not take a side as they rely on both Beijing and Washington for investment and are battling the Covid-19 crisis
Topic | South China Sea
