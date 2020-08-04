US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFPUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia, Singapore stay neutral on US-China dispute despite Pompeo’s South China Sea outreach

  • The US secretary of state called the Asean nations’ foreign ministers after Malaysia’s unusually strong rebuke last week of China’s ‘nine-dash line’
  • Analysts say Singapore and Jakarta will not take a side as they rely on both Beijing and Washington for investment and are battling the Covid-19 crisis
Topic |   South China Sea
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFPUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not garner support for Washington’s bid to challenge China in the South China Sea, according to analysts. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE