American aircraft carriers in the South China Sea. Photo: EPAAmerican aircraft carriers in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea: why did Duterte bar Philippine military from US exercises?

  • President ‘has a standing order … that we should not involve ourselves in naval exercises in the South China Sea’: defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana
  • Officially the move is aimed at keeping a lid on tensions, but former senator Antonio Trillanes says it is meant to ‘demonstrate allegiance to China’
Topic |   South China Sea
Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles and Raissa Robles

Updated: 11:01pm, 4 Aug, 2020

