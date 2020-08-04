American aircraft carriers in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
South China Sea: why did Duterte bar Philippine military from US exercises?
- President ‘has a standing order … that we should not involve ourselves in naval exercises in the South China Sea’: defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana
- Officially the move is aimed at keeping a lid on tensions, but former senator Antonio Trillanes says it is meant to ‘demonstrate allegiance to China’
Topic | South China Sea
