Australian and Japanese forces recently joined the US Navy for a trilateral naval exercise. Photo: Handout
‘Only one aggressor here’: Australian rivals clash on US-China fallout, trade and Taiwan

  • ‘America is one of us in a way that China isn’t’, says Australia’s former PM Tony Abbott, adding Beijing should ‘watch its step’ on Taiwan
  • But former foreign affairs minister Bob Carr blasts US hypocrisy on trade as the pair debate ‘how to handle China’
Updated: 9:35pm, 5 Aug, 2020

