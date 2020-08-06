A farmer works in a field in Cambodia. At least 3,000 people were displaced from their land after it was allocated to local subsidiaries of Mitr Phol for sugar plantations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodians, activists cheer Thai court’s move to allow lawsuit against Asia’s largest sugar firm
- A Bangkok court ruled that about 3,000 Cambodians could proceed with a class-action suit against Mitr Phol, the world’s fourth-largest sugar producer
- Farmers in Oddar Meanchey province are seeking compensation after the Cambodian government allocated land to the company for sugar plantations
