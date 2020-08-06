Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean war criminal, at his home in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Korean war criminal wants Japanese military pension but some say he’s lucky he wasn’t hanged

  • Lee Hak-rae was one of 240,000 Korean men who fought for Japan during World War II before being stripped of citizenship and convicted of war crimes
  • Now Lee wants an apology and compensation from the Japanese government but his campaign has earned him little sympathy online
Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:30pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean war criminal, at his home in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE