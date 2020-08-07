Decode China had been envisaged as an outlet to ‘expose and counter propaganda and disinformation’ with funding from Washington. Photo: AFP
Decode China: US pulls plug on Chinese-language news site for Australia without explanation
- Decode China had been envisaged as an outlet to ‘expose and counter propaganda and disinformation’ with funding from Washington
- Observers said it could have acted as a balancing force to Chinese state media, which has made significant inroads in Australia in recent years
Topic | Australia
