Crowds gather to demonstrate against Chinese workers in Sulawesi, Indonesia. They are also worried the workers may “expose” the local community to Covid-19. Photo: Sulkarnain
Protesting Indonesian students write to Chinese ambassador threatening to deport workers

  • The students have been protesting since March over the phased arrival of 500 Chinese nationals to work at nickel smelter projects in Sulawesi
  • They are concerned jobs are being taken away from locals, as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to leave 3.7 million more Indonesians out of work
Amy Chew
Updated: 7:51pm, 6 Aug, 2020

