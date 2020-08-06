Crowds gather to demonstrate against Chinese workers in Sulawesi, Indonesia. They are also worried the workers may “expose” the local community to Covid-19. Photo: Sulkarnain
Protesting Indonesian students write to Chinese ambassador threatening to deport workers
- The students have been protesting since March over the phased arrival of 500 Chinese nationals to work at nickel smelter projects in Sulawesi
- They are concerned jobs are being taken away from locals, as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to leave 3.7 million more Indonesians out of work
Topic | Indonesia
