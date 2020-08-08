A government-sponsored advertisement promoting Hong Kong’s new national security law. Photo: Bloomberg
National security law: for Hong Kong scholars, a fear of the unknown
- Some scholars claim the ‘end of academic freedom’ is nigh, but not all of the city’s academics have reached the same conclusion
- While law’s vagueness raises questions over Beijing’s red lines, calmer heads warn against alarmism. Some say city can learn a thing or two from Singapore
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
