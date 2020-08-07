Ryu Ho-jeong said: ‘What I am currently going through is what other women are also undergoing at their own workplace.’ Photo: Handout
South Korean lawmaker’s red dress stirs debate about sexism and male-dominated politics

  • Ryu Ho-jeong, 28, became a target of misogynistic abuse but also drew support from other lawmakers for her willingness to challenge patriarchal culture
  • ‘The time will come when this society will accept women wearing comfortable clothes no matter what workplace,’ she said
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:13pm, 7 Aug, 2020

