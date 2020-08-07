Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has launched a new political party. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Mahathir launches new party as Malaysia’s power struggle intensifies

  • The new party, yet to be named, will not be aligned to the country’s major alliances and will contest snap polls expected in months
  • Party’s formation follows a court’s dismissal of a law suit by Mahathir and four allies over their sacking from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 5:23pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has launched a new political party. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE