Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has launched a new political party. Photo: AP
Mahathir launches new party as Malaysia’s power struggle intensifies
- The new party, yet to be named, will not be aligned to the country’s major alliances and will contest snap polls expected in months
- Party’s formation follows a court’s dismissal of a law suit by Mahathir and four allies over their sacking from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has launched a new political party. Photo: AP