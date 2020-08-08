Indians watch a live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the stone-laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photo: Reuters
Republic of Ram: India’s Modi lays foundation for Hindu state with grand temple

  • Grand religious project at disputed site in Ayodhya marks the makeover of a secular democracy into a majoritarian order
  • Country’s inclusive constitution helpless before the ruling party’s might as courts look the other way
Debasish Roy Chowdhury
Updated: 4:00pm, 8 Aug, 2020

