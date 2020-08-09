Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal answers questions during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, after dissolving the state parliament to pave the way for polls. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Sabah state urged to consider postal voting for election due to coronavirus
- An estimated 250,000 Sabah voters live in Peninsular Malaysia but coronavirus restrictions will make it difficult for many to return home to vote
- Sabah called snap elections after weeks of electoral horse-trading resulted in several representatives declaring they would switch parties
