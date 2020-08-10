A Chinese surveillance vessel (right) passing near the Diaoyu islands – known as the Senkakus in japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan places military on standby for ‘intrusions’ by dozens of Chinese fishing boats in disputed waters
- Beijing has reportedly lifted a ban on Chinese boats operating near the Diaoyu Islands, which Japan controls and calls the Senkakus
- China has emphasised its claims to sovereignty over the islands and surrounding waters, insisting Japan has no right to demand the boats leave
Topic | China-Japan relations
