Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) last visited the shrine in December 2013. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Abe skips Yasukuni Shrine visit to avoid ‘upsetting China’

  • He will miss the ceremony for the 75th anniversary of Tokyo’s WWII surrender at the controversial shrine, which also honours Class A war criminals
  • The prime minister’s decision comes amid speculation he is biding his time over a visit before stepping down next year
Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:14pm, 10 Aug, 2020

