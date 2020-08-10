The Sovann Komar home said its year-long inquiry had uncovered “widespread evidence of horrific child abuse and financial fraud” committed by Sothea. Photo: Shutterstock
Cambodian orphanage: Ex-head stole US$1.4 million, molested children, inquiry finds
- Sovann Komar, founded by American heiress Elizabeth Ross Johnson, found Sothea Arun committed ‘horrific child abuse and financial fraud’
- Its investigation was done after Sothea – a survivor of the Khmer Rouge regime – was sacked
Topic | Cambodia
