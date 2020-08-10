A protest in Manila against China’s actions in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
South China Sea: Philippine navy chief warns of Chinese ‘provocation’

  • Vice-Admiral Giovanni Bacordo calls for diplomatic protest against presence of two Chinese research ships near the disputed energy-rich Reed Bank
  • Chinese navy has been trying to provoke its Philippine counterparts into firing ‘the first shot’, he says
Raissa Robles
Updated: 11:05pm, 10 Aug, 2020

