Coronavirus: Singapore pairs citizens with jobs and training amid record recession as GDP falls 13.2 per cent in Q2

  • Worst quarterly performance on record sees city state’s growth shrink 13.2 per cent year on year, with full-year GDP forecast to contract 5-7 per cent
  • Government has placed 24,000 people in jobs and training since March, but minister says global uncertainties require ‘charting a new direction’
Dewey Sim
Updated: 6:36pm, 11 Aug, 2020

