Pedestrians on Orchard Road, Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore pairs citizens with jobs and training amid record recession as GDP falls 13.2 per cent in Q2
- Worst quarterly performance on record sees city state’s growth shrink 13.2 per cent year on year, with full-year GDP forecast to contract 5-7 per cent
- Government has placed 24,000 people in jobs and training since March, but minister says global uncertainties require ‘charting a new direction’
