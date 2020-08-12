Agnes Chow is seen as “something of the face of the campaign for democracy in Hong Kong”, according to a Japan-based expert. Photo: Bloomberg
As #FreeAgnes trends in Japan, why is Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow so popular there?
- Chow, dubbed the ‘goddess of democracy’ by Japanese media, is fluent in the language and has drawn a fervent following for her advocacy
- Politicians and the public have expressed firm support for the 23-year-old after her arrest under the national security law made front-page news in Japan
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Agnes Chow is seen as “something of the face of the campaign for democracy in Hong Kong”, according to a Japan-based expert. Photo: Bloomberg