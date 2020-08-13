Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is in Singapore on the first step of a trip to five Southeast Asian countries and Papua New Guinea. Photo: DPA
Japan’s Motegi to meet Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong, kicking off Asean tour
- Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will discuss the resumption of essential travel between Japan and Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos
- But besides Covid-19, the South China Sea and Tokyo’s free and open Indo-Pacific vision will also feature in talks
Topic | Singapore
