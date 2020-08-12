US presidential candidate Joe Biden with his running mate Kamala Harris. Photo: EPA
As India celebrates Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, a question over China and regrets over Namaste Trump
- Kamala Harris is the first Asian-American to appear on a major presidential ticket and her heritage has given the Indian public cause to celebrate
- But policymakers are nervous that the Narendra Modi administration’s cosiness with Donald Trump may come back to haunt it
