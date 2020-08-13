Lee Suet Fern, the former head of one of the country’s biggest law firms, is liable for a fine, suspension or disbarment over the case. Photo: Handout
Lee family feud: Lee Suet Fern’s legal misconduct case goes to appellate court
- The daughter-in-law of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew is appealing a verdict that found her guilty of improper conduct in directly handing the patriarch’s will
- The case – seen as a key issue in the family’s bitter public quarrel – is being heard by the Court of Three Judges, the country’s highest disciplinary body for lawyers
Topic | Lee family feud
