‘Chinese in India are terrified’: an SOS to Canada as border stand-off raises spectre of 1962 war

  • During the last war between China and India, New Delhi interned thousands of Chinese-Indians in a POW camp, fearing they represented a ‘fifth column’
  • Amid a new border dispute that has claimed dozens of lives, many fear they will be scapegoated once again – and are asking Justin Trudeau to help
Abhimanyu Kumar

Updated: 11:33am, 15 Aug, 2020

Indians burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping following the clashes in the Galwan Valley. Photo: EPA
