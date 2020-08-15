Indians burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping following the clashes in the Galwan Valley. Photo: EPA
‘Chinese in India are terrified’: an SOS to Canada as border stand-off raises spectre of 1962 war
- During the last war between China and India, New Delhi interned thousands of Chinese-Indians in a POW camp, fearing they represented a ‘fifth column’
- Amid a new border dispute that has claimed dozens of lives, many fear they will be scapegoated once again – and are asking Justin Trudeau to help
