Hun Manet passes the honour guard during a ceremony in Phnom Penh to accept 290 Chinese military trucks. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Hun Manet, Cambodia’s leader in waiting: US military-educated, but China’s man?

  • Hun Manet, the eldest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen, is widely tipped to succeed his father
  • Educated at America’s Military Academy, he was seen as a potential ally for the US, but since returning home he has rebuilt the military with China’s help
Topic |   China-Asean relations
Danielle Keeton-Olsen

Updated: 9:14am, 15 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hun Manet passes the honour guard during a ceremony in Phnom Penh to accept 290 Chinese military trucks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE