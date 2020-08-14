Mahathir Mohamad says the Israelis will “add fuel to the fire”, meaning there will be “no peace even between Muslim nations”. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s Mahathir: UAE-Israel deal divides Muslim world into ‘warring factions’

  • The two-time prime minister, a long-time defender of the Palestinians, has criticised the US-brokered agreement as a step backwards for peace
  • Indonesia’s largest Muslim organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama, has warned the deal could trigger terror attacks there and in the Middle East
Amy Chew
Updated: 7:29pm, 14 Aug, 2020

