Mahathir Mohamad says the Israelis will “add fuel to the fire”, meaning there will be “no peace even between Muslim nations”. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s Mahathir: UAE-Israel deal divides Muslim world into ‘warring factions’
- The two-time prime minister, a long-time defender of the Palestinians, has criticised the US-brokered agreement as a step backwards for peace
- Indonesia’s largest Muslim organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama, has warned the deal could trigger terror attacks there and in the Middle East
Topic | Malaysia
Mahathir Mohamad says the Israelis will “add fuel to the fire”, meaning there will be “no peace even between Muslim nations”. Photo: DPA